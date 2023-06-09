ZEE Sites

  • HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Australia End Day 3 At 123/4, Lead India By 296 Runs
Updated: June 9, 2023 11:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Australia lead India by 296 runs at the end of Day 3 of the ongoing WTC Final 2023 at the Oval on Friday. After Scott Boland castled KS Bharat early, India revived their ship thanks to fifties from SHardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane. Eventually, India were all out for 296, giving the Australians a 173-run lead. In the second innings, the Indians bowled a tight line and length as Australia reached 123/4 at Stumps. Ravindra Jadeja took both the wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head – centurions from first innings.

Live Updates

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: That’s it. It’s stumps on Day 3 and Australia finish the day at 123/4. Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green will start for Australia on Day 4.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: India are on top at the moment, courtesy Ravindra Jadeja. After Steve Smith, Jaddu gets rid of Travis Head. Australia’s both first innings centurions are back in the hut. AUS 112/4 & 469

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: 100 comes up for Australia in the 34th over. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne are currently batting at the crease. AUS 104/3

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: OUTTT! Steve Smith is caught by Shardul Thakur and the whole stadium erupts in joy. He dances down the ground against Ravindra Jadeja, the ball takes an outside edge and Thakur does the rest. AUS 86/3 & 469

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: The partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne looks strong as they put together 50-plus runs for the third wicket. Smith, who scored a ton in the first innings, is once again looking into elements. AUS 82/2 & 469

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Fifty comes up for Australia in the second innings of the WTC final. Australia’s lead grows to 220-above. AUS 51/2 & 469

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Second breakthrough for India in the second innings. Usman Khawaja’s tough run continues as he edges Umesh Yadav for 13 behind the stumps to KS Bharat. AUS 40/2 & 469

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: And we are back again with the final session of the day. Mohammed Shami starts after Tea.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Its Tea on Day 3. Australia go into the break with 23/1 from 11 overs on board in their second innings. Australia lead by 196 runs.

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: ANG! Marnus Labuschagne is taken by surprise by a Mohammed Siraj delivery that hit him on his left hand middle finger. The bat came off his bat as soon as the ball hit his finger. Notably, Labuschangne was hit by a Siraj delivery on the Day 1 as well. AUS 22/1 & 469

