HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Australia End Day 3 At 123/4, Lead India By 296 Runs

HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Australia are leading India by 296 runs with two more days of play left. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest updates from WTC final 2023.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 469 (121.3) 1st Innings 296 (69.4) 123/4 (44.0) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 2.8) AUS lead by 296 runs Last Wicket: Travis Head c & b Ravindra Jadeja 18 (27) - 111/4 in 36.3 Over Cameron Green 7 * (27) 1x4, 0x6 Marnus Labuschagne 41 (118) 4x4, 0x6 Mohammad Shami (10-4-17-0) * Umesh Yadav (7-1-21-1)

HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Australia lead India by 296 runs at the end of Day 3 of the ongoing WTC Final 2023 at the Oval on Friday. After Scott Boland castled KS Bharat early, India revived their ship thanks to fifties from SHardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane. Eventually, India were all out for 296, giving the Australians a 173-run lead. In the second innings, the Indians bowled a tight line and length as Australia reached 123/4 at Stumps. Ravindra Jadeja took both the wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head – centurions from first innings.

