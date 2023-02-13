As It Happened | WPL Auction 2023: Mandhana Costliest Among Indians; Gardner, Sciver-Brunt Among Highest-Paid Overseas Stars

Home

LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023: Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the WPL auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore on Monday in Mumbai. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came much cheaper for Mumbai Indians at nearly half the price of Mandhana at Rs 1.80 crore. The second costliest player from the country was all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore. The hard-hitting Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.20 crore respectively. Among the overseas stars, Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight went to RCB, Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin and Beth Mooney went to Gujarat Giants. 89 players were sold in WPL auction with 30 of them overseas. Rs 59.50 crore was spent by all five teams DC and RCB were the two teams to go in with the full strength of 18 players while MI and GG roped in 17 players each. UPW finished the auction with 16 players.

Player Price (In INR) Team Smriti Mandhana 3.4 Crore RCB Harmanpreet Kaur 1.8 Crore MI Sophie Devine 50 Lakh RCB Ashleigh Gardner 3.2 Crore GG Ellyse Perry 1.7 Crore RCB Sophie Ecclestone 1.8 Crore UPW Marquee set 2 Player Price (In INR) Team Deepti Sharma 2.6 Crore UPW Renuka Singh 1.5 Crore RCB Nat Sciver-Brunt 3.2 Crore MI Tahlia McGrath 1.4 Crore UPW Beth Mooney 2 Crore GG Shabnim Ismail 1 Crore UPW Amelia Kerr 1 Crore MI Team Players Overseas Players Purse Available (INR) Delhi Capitals 18/18 Overseas 6/18 35 Lakh Gujarat Giants 18/18 Overseas 6/18 5 Lakh Mumbai Indians 17/18 Overseas 6/18 0 Royal Challengers Bangalore 18/18 Overseas 6/18 10 Lakh UP Warriorz 16/18 Overseas 6/18 0

