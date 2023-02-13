Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • As It Happened | WPL Auction 2023: Mandhana Costliest Among Indians; Gardner, Sciver-Brunt Among Highest-Paid Overseas Stars
live

As It Happened | WPL Auction 2023: Mandhana Costliest Among Indians; Gardner, Sciver-Brunt Among Highest-Paid Overseas Stars

HIGHLIGHTS | WPL Auction 2023: Check the latest updates, rumours, speculation, build-up, and preparation of WPL teams for auction.

Updated: February 13, 2023 10:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

WPL Auction 2023 live, WPL Auction 2023 live updates, WPL Auction 2023 latest updates, WPL Auction 2023 live, WPL Auction 2023, WPL Auction 2023 date, WPL Auction 2023 time, Women's Premier League 2023, Women's Premier League 2023 auction, Women's Premier League 2023 auction date, Women's Premier League 2023 auction time, WPL 2023 auction venue, WPL auction 2023 live streaming, WPL auction 2023 live streaming in India, WPL auction 2023 live streaming app in India, WPL auction 2023 live streaming channel in India, WPL auction, WPL auction live streaming, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath
WPL Auction 2023 live,

LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023: Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the WPL auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore on Monday in Mumbai. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came much cheaper for Mumbai Indians at nearly half the price of Mandhana at Rs 1.80 crore. The second costliest player from the country was all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore. The hard-hitting Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.20 crore respectively. Among the overseas stars, Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight went to RCB, Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin and Beth Mooney went to Gujarat Giants. 89 players were sold in WPL auction with 30 of them overseas. Rs 59.50 crore was spent by all five teams DC and RCB were the two teams to go in with the full strength of 18 players while MI and GG roped in 17 players each. UPW finished the auction with 16 players.

Also Read:

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Marquee set 1

PlayerPrice (In INR)Team
Smriti Mandhana3.4 CroreRCB
Harmanpreet Kaur1.8 CroreMI
Sophie Devine50 LakhRCB
Ashleigh Gardner3.2 CroreGG
Ellyse Perry1.7 CroreRCB
Sophie Ecclestone1.8 CroreUPW

Marquee set 2

PlayerPrice (In INR)Team
Deepti Sharma2.6 CroreUPW
Renuka Singh1.5 CroreRCB
Nat Sciver-Brunt3.2 CroreMI
Tahlia McGrath1.4 CroreUPW
Beth Mooney2 CroreGG
Shabnim Ismail1 CroreUPW
Amelia Kerr1 CroreMI
TeamPlayersOverseas PlayersPurse Available (INR)
Delhi Capitals18/18Overseas 6/1835 Lakh
Gujarat Giants18/18Overseas 6/185 Lakh
Mumbai Indians17/18Overseas 6/180
Royal Challengers Bangalore18/18Overseas 6/1810 Lakh
UP Warriorz16/18Overseas 6/180

Live Updates

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: So that’s it from the WPL auction.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Australian pacer Megan Schutt is up next and RCB take then for Rs 40 lakh. Shabnam Shakil goes to Gujarat Giants at Rs 10 lakh. Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht and Jintamani Kalita go to MI. Sahana Pawar goes to RCB.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: RCB and MI fight for Komal Zanzad and she goes to RCB. Parunika Sisodia goes to Gujarat Giants and Priyanka Bala goes to MI.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Poonam Khemnar goes to RCB while Humairaa Kaazi is sold MI.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Preeti Bose is up next and RCB get her for Rs 30 lakh. Simran Sheikh goes to UP Warriorz for Rs 10 lakh. Aparna Mondal goes to DC for Rs 10 lakh.

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Chloe Tryon from South Africa is next and MI go straight for her. Her teammate Dane van Niekerk goes to RCB.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: DC bid for Sneha Deepthi and get her for Rs 30 lakh. Swagatika Rath remain unsold. Arundhati Reddy is back again and Delhi Capitals pick her for Rs 30 lakh.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Poonam Yadav and Jess Jonassen go to Delhi Capitals. Hurley Gala goes to Gujarat Giants.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Taniya Bhatia goes to DC. Gujarat Giants and DC enter bidding war for Sushma Verma. Gujarat take her at Rs 60 lakh. Australian Alana King remain unsold.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Hayley Mathews is next and MI raise the paddle. MI get her for Rs 40 lakh. Suzie Bates next up and remain unsold. RCB bag Heather Knight for Rs 40 lakhs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 13, 2023 4:17 AM IST

Updated Date: February 13, 2023 10:37 PM IST

More Stories