  Highlights WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W Score, Match 9: Shafali Verma's Blitzkrieg Power Delhi Capitals to 10-Wicket Victory
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023: This was Delhi Capitals' third win in four matches and they are at the second spot in the points table while Gujarat suffered their third defeat in four games to lie in fourth place.

Published: March 11, 2023 9:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Navi Mumbai, March 11: A sensational fifer from Marizanne Kapp (5-15) followed by Shafali Verma’s quickfire half-century (76 off 28) powered Delhi Capitals to a convincing 10-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Saturday.

This was Delhi Capitals’ third win in four matches and they are at the second spot in the points table while Gujarat suffered their third defeat in four games to lie in fourth place.

Apart from Kapp, the likes of Shikha Pandey (3-26) and Radha Yadav (1-19) also picked crucial wickets at different stages as Delhi Capitals restricted Gujarat Giants to 105/9 in 20 overs. On the other hand, Kim Garth (32 not out off 37), Georgia Wareham (22 off 25) and Harleen Deol (20 off 14) were the only ones to make vital contributions to Gujarat.

Chasing a paltry total, Shafali made a mockery of the Giants’ bowling attack and very much sealed the victory for Delhi inside the powerplay.

Her blistering knock started with a six and a four off Tanuja Kanwar in the second over, followed by a hat-trick of fours off Kim Garth. Ashleigh Gardner, who came to bowl next wasn’t spared either as the DC opener struck two fours, and a six, with skipper Meg Lanning, also striking two boundaries in the over that yielded 22.

Two more fours, with a couple of singles, helped Shafali bring up a 19-ball fifty and then she hit two sixes off Kanwar as Delhi scored 87 in the powerplay.

Even after the powerplay, Shafali continued her demolition job and hit Mansi Joshi for two fours and a six in the seventh over. Lanning, who was happy to play the second fiddle during her 21 not out off 15, hit the winning boundary as Delhi chased down the target in just 7.1 overs.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat first but they were off to a disastrous start, losing five wickets inside the Power-play.

Marizanne Kapp provided Delhi Capitals with an ideal start, getting rid of four Gujarat Giants batters in her first three overs. The pacer picked the important scalps of Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner to put Giants on backfoot.

Another Delhi pacer Shikha Pandey also didn’t take long to make her impact in the game, getting rid of Dayalan Hemalatha in her first over to leave Gujarat in deep trouble.

Kapp continued her dominance and removed the inform batter Harleen Deol and wicket-keeper Sushma Verma in back-to-back overs to complete her five-wicket haul as Giants slipped further to 33/6 after 6.5 overs.

At that stage, Gujarat were in danger of getting bowled out soon but Kim Garth and Georgia Wareham stitched a brief but crucial stand to lead the team’s recovery. Wareham hit few boundaries and along with Garth were taking Gujarat forward but Radha Yadav removed her to dent Giants further.

Wickets were falling from the other end but Garth remained positive in her approach, hit few boundaries and along with Tanuja Kanwar (13) took Gujarat Giants to a total of 105-9 in 20 overs, which was definitely not enough.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 105/9 in 20 overs (Kim Garth 32 not out, Georgia Wareham 22; Marizanne Kapp 5-15, Shikha Pandey 3-26) lost to Delhi Capitals 107 for no loss in 7.1 Overs (Shafali Verma 76 not out, Meg Lanning not out 21) by 10 wickets.

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: That’s it!! GAME OVER!! Delhi are back to winning ways and they chase down the total in 7.1 overs. Shafali Verma’s 28-ball 76 has taken the Gujarat team by storm!! DEL 107/0 (7.1)

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: 3 overs gone, Delhi are on a rampaging run. 34/0 and there’s no one stopping it. DEL 34/0 (3)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma open innings for Delhi. Megh Garth has the new ball for Gujarat. Let’s Play!

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: That’s it! On comes on the end of 1st innings and Gujarat Giants put up 105 runs on the board. GG 105/9 (20)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: 17 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 89/7. Delhi have been super tonight. GG 89/7 (17)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Marizanne Kapp has completed her fifer and the Gujarat Giants batters are having a tough time in the middle. Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth are trying their level best for a turn around. GG 57/6 (11)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: OUT!! The Delhi bowlers are running all over Gujarat batters. Marizanne Kapp has already picked three wickets and now Shikha Pandey is the becomes the latest inductee. GG 24/4 (4)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: OUT!! Kapp strikes in the second ball of the over!! Meghana has been clean bowled and she takes the early walk back to the pavilion! What a start from the Capitals! Harleen Deol is the new batter in. GG 0/1 (0.4)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Sabbhineni Meghana and Laura Wolvaardt open innings for Gujarat. Marizanne Kapp has the new ball for Delhi. Let’s Play!

  • 7:14 PM IST
    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Laura Wolvaardt (GG): Very happy to be here. I am happy to bat anywhere, grateful for the opportunity. Looking forward to learning as much as I can, just want to enjoy the experience and make a few friends.

Published Date: March 11, 2023 9:55 PM IST

