Highlights, WPL 2023, MI vs GG: Saika Ishaque's 4/11 Headlines Mumbai Indians' 143-Run Win

Mumbai Indians couldn’t have asked for a better start as they beat Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in WPL opener in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Chasing 200-plus, Gujarat were off to a worst-possible start as they lost Beth Mooney retired hurt and a wicket in the very first over. Thereafter, wickets fell at regular intervals with Saika Ishaque’s 4/11 grabbing the headlines. GG finished at 64/9. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as her scintillating 30-ball 65 helped Mumbai Indians post 207/5. Hayley Matthews smashed 47 off 31 balls before the Indian captain took over. In the company of Amelia Kerr (45 off 24 balls), Harmanpreet scored runs at a brisk pace to set their opponents a stiff target.

