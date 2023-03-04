Top Recommended Stories

Highlights, WPL 2023, MI vs GG: Saika Ishaque’s 4/11 Headlines Mumbai Indians’ 143-Run Win

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023, Highlights: Mumbai Indians record the first-ever win in WPL by beating Gujarat Giants in tournament opener.

Updated: March 5, 2023 1:46 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, 1st Match, WPL 2023

HIGHLIGHTS | Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023, Match 1

Mumbai Indians couldn’t have asked for a better start as they beat Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in WPL opener in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Chasing 200-plus, Gujarat were off to a worst-possible start as they lost Beth Mooney retired hurt and a wicket in the very first over. Thereafter, wickets fell at regular intervals with Saika Ishaque’s 4/11 grabbing the headlines. GG finished at 64/9. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as her scintillating 30-ball 65 helped Mumbai Indians post 207/5. Hayley Matthews smashed 47 off 31 balls before the Indian captain took over. In the company of Amelia Kerr (45 off 24 balls), Harmanpreet scored runs at a brisk pace to set their opponents a stiff target.

Live Updates

  • 11:18 PM IST

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Fourth wicket for Saika Ishaque as she clean bowled Monica Patel. Gujarat Giants finish at 64/9 with Beth Mooney retired hurt. Mumbai Indians win by 143 runs in WPL opener.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Hayley Matthews comes into attack and Monica Patel takes her to cleaners. Punished. Oh my god. Pooja Vastrakar drops a sitter. Monica Patel survives. GG 64/8 (15)

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Saika Ishaque strikes again. She traps Mansi Joshi with a lovely arm ball. She takes her third in the innings. GG 49/8 (12.2)

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Jintimani Kalita comes into the attack in the 12th over. Just a few minutes back, Jhulan Goswami spoke high of the young pacer from Assam. Just five runs from her first over. GG 49/7 (12)

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Dayalan Hemalatha opens her arms for a bog six and four against Amelia Kerr. 12 runs come from the over – the highest in GG innings so far. GG 36/7 (10)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Whatever plan we had, we have been able to execute that in right way. I am pretty relaxed. Just told the girls that stick to your basics and that worked – Jhulan Goswami, MI bowling coach and mentor.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Looks like we are having a IPL 2008 opener here in Mumbai. That day, after KKR posted 200-plus in the first innings, RCB were bowled out for 82. Today, MI scored 200-plus and Gujarat Giants are tottering for 23/7.

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1:
    Another wicket in the over for Amelia Kerr. Tanuja Kanwar holes out to Sciver-Brunt for a duck. GG 23/7 (8)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Amelia Kerr comes into attack, and gets Sneh Raha trapped in front. The whole MI camp appeals. Umpire gives out but GG goes upstairs. TV umpire confirms its out. GG 23/6 (7.1)

Published Date: March 4, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Updated Date: March 5, 2023 1:46 AM IST

