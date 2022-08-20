India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Scorecard Highlights, Harare: India Won By 5 Wickets To Clinch Series 2-0; Samson-Hooda Keep India Ahead In Chase; Gill Perishes, India In Spot Of Bother; Ishan Departs, Gill Key For Chase; Dhawan Falls, Ishan Joins Gill In The Middle; KL Rahul Departs Early In Chase; Zimbabwe Collapse, India Need 162 To Clinch Series; Evans Departs, All-out On Cards For Hosts; Burl-Evans Steady Zimbabwe; Raza Falls As ZIM Lose Half Thier Side; Stand-in captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. India are currently leading the three-match series 1-0. A win in the second ODI will seal the series in their favour. After winning the toss, Rahul said pacer Deepak Chahar, who made a successful return to international cricket in the first ODI with 3-27 in seven overs, misses out on Saturday’s match and has been replaced by Shardul Thakur in the playing eleven.Also Read - IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zimbabwe vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Harare 12:45 PM IST August 20, Saturday

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (captain), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain and wicketkeeper), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga.