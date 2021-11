HIM vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HIM vs KER at Palam A Stadium, Rohtak: In another exciting match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Kerala will take on Himachal Pradesh at the Palam A Stadium on Tuesday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 HIM vs KER match will start at 12 PM IST – November 16. Himachal Pradesh registered three wins in their five games to finish second in Elite Group C standings. On the other hand, opponents Kerala led by explosive batter – Sanju Samson have the same win-loss record out of their five group games. Kerala finished second in Elite Group D at the end of the previous round. Here is the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and HIM vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction, HIM vs KER Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, HIM vs KER Probable XIs Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 toss between Kerala and Himachal Pradesh will take place at 11.30 AM IST – November 16.

Time: 12 PM IST.

Venue: Palam A Stadium.

HIM vs KER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batsmen – Sachin Baby, Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta

All-rounders – Akash Vasisht, Jalaj Saxena, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers – Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Sajeevan Akhil

HIM vs KER Probable Playing XIs

Himachal Pradesh: Prashant Chopra, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Shubham Arora (WK), Ayush Jamwal, Digvijay Rangi, Rishi Dhawan (C), Vaibhav Arora, Nikhil Gangta, Abhimanyu Rana.

Kerala: Rojith Ganesh, Rohan Kunnummal, Jalaj Saxena, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Sachin Baby, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Basil Thampi, Sajeevan Akhil, Mohammed Azharuddeen.

HIM vs KER Squads

Himachal Pradesh: Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Shubham Arora (wk), Rishi Dhawan (Captain), Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaiswal, Raghav Dhawan, Akash Vasisht, Ankush Bedi, Mayank Dagar, Ekant Sen, Vinay Galetiya, Ayush Jamwal, Nitin Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Digvijay Rangi, Sidharth Sharma.

Kerala: Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sachin Baby, Sanju Samson (Captain), Sharafuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, Vishnu Vinod, Sajeevan Akhil, Sudhesan Midhun, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil Thampi, Pathirikattu Midhun, KM Asif, Vathsal Govind, Robin Uthappa, Rojith Ganesh, Sijomon Joseph.

