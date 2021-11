HIM vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HIM vs RJS at Reliance Stadium, Rohtak: In another exciting match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Rajasthan will take on Himachal Pradesh at the Reliance Stadium on Saturday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 HIM vs RJS match will start at 12 PM IST – November 6. Himachal Pradesh lost their first match against Haryana, however, they came back strongly and won their next match against Jharkhand by 7 runs. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are buzzing with confidence with two consecutive victories against Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir. They chased well in both matches and won comfortably in the end. They need to push themselves more if they want to top the Elite Group C standings. Here is the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and HIM vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction, HIM vs RJS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, HIM vs RJS Probable XIs Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 toss between Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh will take place at 11.30 AM IST – November 6.

Time: 12 PM IST.

Venue: Reliance Stadium.

HIM vs RJS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Prashant Chopra

Batsmen – Abhimanyu Rana, Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria

All-rounders – Deepak Hooda (C), Mahipal Lomror (VC), Pankaj Jaswal, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers – Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi

HIM vs RJS Probable Playing XIs

Himachal Pradesh: Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Shubham Arora (wk), Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan (C), Akash Vasisht, Digvijay Rangi, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Ankush Bedi, Vaibhav Arora.

Rajasthan: Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (C), Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubham Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi.

HIM vs RJS Squads

Himachal Pradesh: Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Shubham Arora (wk), Rishi Dhawan (Captain), Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaiswal, Raghav Dhawan, Akash Vasisht, Ankush Bedi, Mayank Dagar, Ekant Sen, Vinay Galetiya, Ayush Jamwal, Nitin Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Digvijay Rangi, Sidharth Sharma.

Rajasthan: Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (Captain), Aniket Choudhary, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Deepak Hooda, Abhimanyu Lamba, Aditya Garhwal, Mahipal Lomror, Chandrapal Singh, Salman Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Kothari, Shubham Sharma, Shiva Chauhan, Samarpit Joshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Rajat Choudhary, Deepak Karwasara.

