India's ace athlete Hima Das on Sunday recalled her meeting with 'role model' Sachin Tendulkar saying that it was the best moment of his life. Hima revealed this during an Instagram Live session with India batsman Suresh Raina. She made headlines after winning the 400m gold in the 2018 World U-20 Championships in Finland. Following her triumph, Hima was given the moniker of India's 'golden girl'.

When Raina asked Das about her role model, the 20-year-old replied: "My role model is Sachin Tendulkar, I still remember talking to him. When I saw him, I ended up crying. It was the best moment for me. Meeting your role model is a big moment for everyone and no one can forget that."

Hima was roped in by top German sportswear brand Adidas after he success at the world stage. Sportswear giants Adidas now manufacture custom-made shoes for Hima with her name printed on them. But the country's top sprinter revealed that there was a time when she had to write the famous brand name manually on her sub-standard spikes.

“When I started running, I ran barefoot. But in my first Nationals, my father brought running shoes with spikes on them. It was just a normal pair of running shoes. I wrote ‘Adidas’ on the shoes with my hand. You never know what fate can do, Adidas is now making shoes with my name,” Hima said.

She said “people started following athletics more than ever after the 2018 Asian Games” in Indonesia where she won a silver in individual 400m and a gold each in women’s 400m and mixed 400m relay races.

“People know the athletes and fans chant your name, it gives you extra motivation,” the Assamese athlete, known as “Dhing Express” due to her native town, said.

She is keeping herself fit so that she can immediately hit the tracks once the ongoing nation-wide lockdown, enforced to combat COVID-19 pandemic, is lifted.

“I am enjoying and taking things positively during this lockdown. We are not allowed to go to the ground. I work out in my room. I practice yoga so that my blood circulation is good. I am taking care of my diet, I am eating less, no meat at all and eating a lot of fruits,” she said.

She said since the Olympics have been postponed to next year, she will get more time to prepare for the Tokyo Games.

“I have come out of my injury and I am fit. I am just thinking that I have to keep myself fit so that I can just start off once the lockdown is over and start preparing for Olympics.”

(With PTI Inputs)