New Delhi, Oct 13: 21-year old ace sprinter, Hima Das tests positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday. Das took to twitter and announced that she has been tested positive with the virus and have isolated herself and is in stable condition.Also Read - There Are Federations Who Are Not Allowing Athletes to Grow: Kiren Rijiju

I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before. 💪🏼

Das recently reported to the national camp at National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala recently.

Das could not make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics after missing the 200m qualification mark of 22.80s as she clocked 23.21s in the Federation Cup in March this year.

The hamstring tear later spoilt her Olympic qualification chances in the Nationals as well.

Das had become the first Indian sprinter to win a world title when she triumphed in the 400m event of the World U-20 Championships in 2018, clocking 51.46.

She was appointed as a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) in Assam Police under the state’s Integrated Sport Policy.

(With Inputs From PTI)