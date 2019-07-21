The dream run started in Poland on July 2 when star athlete Hima Das bagged the gold in the 200m clocking 23.65 seconds. Now, with the gold in the Czech Republic, she makes it five golds in a span of 18 days. Popularly known as ‘Dhing Express’, the 19-year-old clocked 52.09 seconds to complete her 400m race. She could also get an upgrade to win another gold in 4×400 mixed relay race team at the Asian Games. In all probability, Bahrain is set to lose the top spot with Kemi Adekoya being potentially getting handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after failing a dope test.
Here is how the world praised the 19-year-old Hima Das.
Meanwhile, Hima is raising the bar all the time. She is also proving to be the face of Indian athletics and all of this as a teenager.