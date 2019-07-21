The dream run started in Poland on July 2 when star athlete Hima Das bagged the gold in the 200m clocking 23.65 seconds. Now, with the gold in the Czech Republic, she makes it five golds in a span of 18 days. Popularly known as ‘Dhing Express’, the 19-year-old clocked 52.09 seconds to complete her 400m race. She could also get an upgrade to win another gold in 4×400 mixed relay race team at the Asian Games. In all probability, Bahrain is set to lose the top spot with Kemi Adekoya being potentially getting handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after failing a dope test.

Here is how the world praised the 19-year-old Hima Das.

Supergirl !! @HimaDas8 #himadas She just will not take impossible for an answer .. https://t.co/iiXwh1O6Ph — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 21, 2019

And here’s some #SundayMotivation guys, our Golden Girl #HimaDas does it again.What a record shattering performance, 5th 🥇GOLD in 18 days!!! Congratulations @himantabiswa, @PandaJay is super proud of you! You’re an inspiration 👏👏 https://t.co/IhIOKUe7gD — Office of Jay Panda (@mp_office) July 21, 2019

Congratulations to our Golden Girl #HimaDas on winning her fifth gold medal within a month, this time in 400 metres in Prague, Czech Republic. You have made all of us proud. @HimaDas8 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) July 21, 2019

The Dhing Express has left each one of us awestruck and how! Kudos to #HimaDas for winning a Gold Medal in 400m at the Athletics Meet in Czech Republic, making it her 5th Gold medal in last 18 days! We are all incredibly proud of this achievement of our 19 year old athlete! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oZQfv5DDQr — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) July 20, 2019

Unbelievable but true& truly impressive @HimaDas8 has won the fifth gold within one month. Really set the ball rolling our #NewindiaChampion. Records never heard or seen before nor tumbled like this before. Bravo #HimaDas you surely Rock the track & field. Our Athletics Queen. — Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) July 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Hima is raising the bar all the time. She is also proving to be the face of Indian athletics and all of this as a teenager.