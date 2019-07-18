Currently in Europe practicing for training, Hima Das won her fourth gold medal in 15 days. Her latest gold came in 200m event in the Tabor Athletics Meet in Czech Republic, on Wednesday.

Finishing the race in just 23.25 seconds, Hima took another leap forward to attain her record of 23.10 seconds. In the middle of a training tour in Europe, the star Indian sprinter ran her first competitive race there on June 2. There at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland she clocked 23.65 seconds to grab the gold medal. Following, she earned consecutive golds at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland and at the Kladno Athletic Meet in the Czech Republic with the timing of 23.97 and 23.43 seconds respectively.

Though, Hima’s pet event is 400m, she is yet to qualify for either the 200m and the quarter-mile event of the World Championships. The qualifying time for the global athletics event is 23.02 in 200m and 51.80 in 400m.

In the men’s 400m event, Muhammad Anas bagged the gold medal after he finished the race in 45.40 seconds. On July 13, Anas bettered his 400m time, which is also the national record, to clinch a gold at Kladno and qualify for the World Championships. He had finished the race in 45.21 seconds.

Earlier Hima Das had requested everyone to come forward and donate for the flood relief fund in her state. The north-eastern state of Assam has been hit with a major flood after torrential downpour submerged 30 of the 33 districts and affected more than 43 lakh people.

Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So i would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation. pic.twitter.com/cbVZv7b4IP — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

Hima Das donated half of her month’s salary to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, on Tuesday. The situation has Assam has continued to deteriorate over the past few days and with their local sportstar urging people to donate money, the relief programs might up shoot up for the betterment of people’s condition there.