Hima Das’ winning spree continued after she won the gold in women’s 300 metres event at Athleticky Mitink Reiter event in Czech Republic on Saturday. Male Indian sprinter Muhammed Anas took home the gold in the men’s category to bring double joy to the Indian contingent.

This was Hima’s sixth gold medal in little over a month in the European races. She won her first gold on July 2, while the last came on July 20 in her pet 400m event at the Nove Mastro in Czech Republic. She, along with several other Indian sprinters are on a preparatory tour to Europe to qualify for of the World Athletic Championships.

Hima announced her latest victory on her official Twitter handle with pictures of her on the podium. Captioning the photos, she wrote, “Finished on the top in 300 m in the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 today in Czech Republic.”

Finished on the top in 300 m in the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 today in Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/yY0yO5xTfb — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) August 17, 2019

Anas, on the other hand, completed the race with a time of 32.41 seconds. He too posted his winning moments on twitter and worte, “Glad to have won the Gold in men’s 300m at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 in Czech Republic in a timing of 32.41 secs.”

Glad to have won the Gold in men’s 300m at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 in Czech Republic in a timing of 32.41 secs.🏃@Media_SAI@KirenRijiju @afiindia pic.twitter.com/7xVe0GJD4j — Muhammed Anas Yahiya (@muhammedanasyah) August 18, 2019

The national record holder in 400m men, Anas has already qualified for the same in the World Championship. Hima, however, is yet to qualify for the Championships to be held in Doha in September-October.