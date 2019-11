Dream11 Prediction

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips HIM vs PUN Round 4, Group C Match at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 1:00 PM IST: Round 4 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 pits Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in Chandigarh. The teams have had a similar starts to their respective campaigns. Both have played three matches so far winning two and losing one each. However, in the points table, they are separated by Net Run-Rate (NRR). Punjab, who have better NRR of 1.563 currently occupy the second spot in Group C points table while Himachal with an NRR of .868 are fifth among eight teams.

TOSS – The toss between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will take place at 12:30 PM IST on November 12

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

My Dream11 Team

Prashant Chopra (captain), Anmolpreet Singh (vice-captain), Simran Singh, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

HIM vs PUN SQUADS

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Prashant Chopra, Rishi Dhawan, Amit Kumar, Ankush Bains (wk/captain), Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaiswal, Raghav Dhawan, Akash Vasisht, Abhimanyu Rana, Mayank Dagar, Ekant Sen, Ayush Jamwal, Arpit Guleria, Nitin Sharma

Punjab Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh (captain), Sharad Lumba, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Karan Kaila, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Shubman Gill, Nikhil Chaudhary, Krishan Alang

