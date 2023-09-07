Home

‘His Fitness Level Is 70 To 90%,’ RP Singh Feels Jasprit Bumrah Might Feel Difficult After Coming Back From Injury

The right-arm quick pacer played his last ODI match against Zimbabwe in August last year before undergoing surgery for a stress fracture.

Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is yet to bowl in the Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian pacer and 2007 World T20I Cup winner RP Singh has expressed his thoughts on India’s ace pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. A former Indian pacer feels that if Bumrah is not fully fit, he may find it difficult to bowl in the 50-over format.

After coming back from injury, Jasprit Bumrah led India in the three-match series against Ireland. The T20I series was played from August 18 to 23.

After the commencement of the T20I series against the Irish side. The right-arm quick pacer was named in the Asia Cup 2023 squad, but he didn’t bowl a single over in the Men in Blue’s two Group A games against Pakistan, where the match was washed out, and against Nepal, where he returned to India as he and his wife Sanjanaganesan were blessed with a child a few days ago.

The right-arm quick pacer played his last ODI match against Zimbabwe in August last year before undergoing surgery for a stress fracture.

In the latest show of AakashVani on JioCinema, the 2007 World T20I Cup winner was asked a question on if he is concerned as Bumrah will have to bowl 10 overs per innings or whether he is just happy that the seamer is back, to which he responded “Bumrah was certainly the spearhead of our bowling lineup thus far. He was out because of injury. It is good news for India that he is back. However, we will have to now see with what rhythm he bowls, what is his fitness percentage.”

“I feel it will be good if his fitness level is 70 to 90%. However, it can be difficult if his fitness level is slightly less. Bumrah was away for a long time. So I feel he will be fully fit and it is good news for the Indian fans and the Indian team that Jasprit Bumrah, the leader of your bowling attack, is coming back,” RP Singh added.

Rohit Sharma-led side will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Four clash at Colombo on September 10, Sunday.

