Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 108 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's HIS vs BAR at Montjuic Ground: Having managed just one win out of their eight Group B matches so far, Hira Sabadell will aim for their second positive result of the tournament when they take the field against Barna Royals today.

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 108 between Hira Sabadell and Barna Royals will start from 5:00 PM IST – March 9, 2021.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

Heera Lal (captain), Hamza Azhar (vice-captain), Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Harjot Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Annas Sultan Khan, Syed Shafaat Ali, Anwar Ul Haq, IkramUl Haq, Murad Ali

Hira Sabadell: Shanawar Shahzad, Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Harjot Singh, Sharanjit Singh, Fakhar Chattha, Mehmood Akhtar, Fida Hussain

Barna Royals: Nabeel Qaiser, Syed Shafaat Ali, Usama Shahzad, Hamza Azhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Annas Sultan Khan, Waqas Anwar

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Harjot Singh, Sharanjit Singh, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Khawar Mehmood, Adnan Abbas, Shanawar Shahzad, Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Mehmood Akhtar, Fida Hussain, Manpreet Singh

Barna Royals: Waqas Anwar, Nabeel Qaiser, Syed Shafaat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Syed Waris Irshad, Syed Shahzaib, Muaz Rubbani, Ali Syed, Umar Zaman, Sufyan Anwar, Asad Ullah, Syed Hussain, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Annas Sultan Khan, Usama Shahzad, Hamza Azhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Gulraiz Hussain

