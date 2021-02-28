HIS vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HIS vs BAR at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 53 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Hira Sabadell will take on Barna Royals in a Group B encounter at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Sunday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona HIS vs BAR match will start at 11 PM IST – February 28. Hira Sabadell and Barna Royals both teams are not performing well in the tournament and it is all about salvaging pride for them now. Royals have won two matches out of eight and Sabadell have won only one match out of seven. It is impossible for both teams to reach the knockout stages. They would simply try to finish the tournament on high by winning the last few matches. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and HIS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, HIS vs BAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HIS vs BAR Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona. Also Read - CLI vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 - Barcelona, City Lions vs Hira CC Sabadell

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Hira Sabadell and Barna Royals will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 28. Also Read - TOT vs BUR Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League: Captain, Vice-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 7:30 PM IST February 28 Sunday

Time: 11 PM IST. Also Read - LEI vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Leicester City vs Arsenal Football Match at King Power Stadium 5:30 PM IST February 28 Sunday

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

HIS vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sharanjit Singh

Batters – Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Annas Sultan Khan, Bakhtair Khalid

All-Rounders – Heera Lal, Hamza Azhar (C), Syed Shafaat Ali, Nabeel Qaiser

Bowlers – Anwar Ul Haq (VC), Ikram-Ul-Haq, Murad Ali

HIS vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (C), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar.

Barna Royals: Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, H Azhar, A Hassan.

HIS vs BAR Squads

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain.

Barna Royals: Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (wk), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Syed Ali Naqi, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Usama Shahzad, Shahzaib Shehzada, Syed Waris Irshad, Shafat Ali Syed, Muaz Rubbani.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HIS Dream11 Team/ BAR Dream11 Team/ Hira Sabadell Dream11 Team Prediction/ Barna Royals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.