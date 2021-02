HIS vs CLI Dream11 Team Predictions

Hira Sabadell vs City Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 65 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s HIS vs CLI at Montjuic Ground: In the fifth and final match of Wednesday, Hira Sabadell will take on City Lions. Sabadell are winless so far losing two of their five matches while rest producing no result. They are last in Group B. Hira Sabadell vs City Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HIS vs CLI, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Hira Sabadell Dream11 Team Player List, City Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Hira Sabadell vs City Lions Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – HIS vs CLI T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Indian Super League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Hira Sabadell and City Lions will start from 9:00 PM IST – February 24. Also Read - RIW vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals Match 64 February 24 Wednesday 7:00 PM IST

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad 2.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

HIS vs CLI My Dream11 Team

Bakhtair Khalid (captain), Anwar Ul Haq (vice-captain), Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Irshad, Irfan Muhammad, Abid Hussain, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Sikandar Raja, Ikram Ul Haq, Zahid Nawaz

HIS vs CLI Probable Playing XIs

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh, Mehmood Akhtar

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain

HIS vs CLI Full Squads

Hira Sabadell: Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad, Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal

City Lions: Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan, Kashif Shafi, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, A Ali Malik, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HIS Dream11 Team/ CLI Dream11 Team/ Hira Sabadell Dream11 Team Prediction/ City Lions Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.