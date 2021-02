Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Hira Sabadell vs Ripoll Warriors will start from 7:00 PM IST – February 26.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

HIS vs RIW My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Waqar Iqbal

Batters – Khawar Mehmood, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar

All-Rounders – Heera Lal, Amir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal, Prince Dhiman (C)

Bowlers – Anwar Ul Haq (VC), Ikram Ul Haq, Muhammad Nazim

Likely 11

Hira Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Khawar Mehmood, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Fida Hussain, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar.

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal (c&wk), Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim, Jugraj Singh.

SQUADS

Hira Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Khawar Mehmood, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Fida Hussain, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Adnan Abbas, Manan Ayub.

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal (c&wk), Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim, Jugraj Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Manpreet Singh, Harjinder Singh, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Karanpreet Singh, Azhar Iqbal.

