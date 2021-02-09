HIS vs RIW Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Hira Sabadell vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HIS vs RIW at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no.9 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Ripoll Warriors will take on Hira Sabadell at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, Cuttack on Tuesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona HIS vs RIW match will start at 7:00 PM IST – February 9. It’s a wonderful opportunity for Hira Sabadell to come back strong after a poorouting last time. Despite a talented bunch, Hira Sabadell weren’t able to capitalize in the crucial phases. But they are more experienced this time around, which should stand them in good stead. Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, are a new entry into the ECS circuit. They lost their last match against Pakcelona CC. With a good blend of youth and experience in their ranks, Ripoll Warriors would want to end their opening day on a high, although it is easier said than done. Hira are the favorites for this game although one can never rule out any side in a game of T10 cricket. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and HIS vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction, HIS vs RIW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HIS vs RIW Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hira Sabadell vs Ripoll Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona. Also Read - BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips For Indian Super League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Match at Fatorda Stadium 7.30 PM IST February 9 Tuesday

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Ripoll Warriors and Hira Sabadell will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 9. Also Read - AA vs HLL Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips Saudi Arabian League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Al Ain FC vs Al Hilal Saudi Football Match at King Saud Sport City Stadium 6:35 PM IST February 9 Tuesday

Time: 7:00 PM IST. Also Read - RIW vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona at Montjuic Ground 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

HIS vs RIW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shanawar Shahzad, Waqar Iqbal

Batters – Prince Dhiman, Bakhtiar Khalid, Mohsin Ali (C)

All-Rounders – Alumdar Hussain (vc), Heera Laal, Imran Hussain

Bowlers – F Hussain, Azhar Iqbal, Ikram Ul Haq

HIS vs RIW Probable Playing XIs

Hira Sabadell: Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Bakhtair Khalid, Mehmood Akhtar, Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad.

Ripoll Warriors: Waqar Iqbal, Prince Dhiman, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Nazim Muhammad, Azhar Iqbal, Aamir Shahzad, Mohsin Ali, Manpreet Singh, Imran Hussain.

HIS vs RIW Squads

Ripoll Warriors: Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, and Waqar Iqbal.

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Fakhar Chatta, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Manan Ayub, Mubashar Irshad, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida Hussain, Ikram Ul Haq, Manpreet Singh, Adnan Abbas, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Laal, Mehmood Akhtar, Shanawar Shahzad, and Sharanjit Singh.

