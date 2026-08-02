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Historic day for India at Commonwealth Games 2026, 16 medals including 8 Golds on August 1

While boxing stole the show with a historic medal haul, athletes, para athletes and judokas also made valuable contributions

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: August 2, 2026, 1:57 PM IST
CWG 2026
India's Priya Ghanghas celebrates after winning the women's 60kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

August 1 turned out to be India’s best day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as the contingent won 16 medals, including eight gold, five silver and three bronze. The remarkable effort came across boxing, athletics, para athletics and judo, with Indian athletes producing one strong performance after another.

The biggest talking point of the day was boxing. India created history by registering its best-ever performance in the sport at the Commonwealth Games. The boxers finished the campaign with a record seven gold medals and three silver medals, surpassing the previous best of three gold medals at a single edition of the Games.

Read more: India at Commonwealth Games 2026: India records best-ever Boxing campaign at Glasgow

Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) all won gold after impressive performances in their respective finals. Jadumani Singh (55kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Narender Berwal (90+kg) also reached the finals and finished with silver medals, completing a memorable campaign for the Indian boxing team.

Athletics also added important medals to India’s tally. In the men’s triple jump, Praveen Chithravel claimed the silver medal with a strong series of jumps, while Selva Prabhu finished third to take bronze, giving India a double podium finish in the event.

Distance runner Gulveer Singh added another bronze in the men’s 5000m after producing a determined run against a quality field.

India also celebrated success in para athletics. Soman Rana won the gold medal with an outstanding performance, while Shubham Juyal secured the silver medal, adding to India’s growing medal tally in para sports. Their performances reflected the country’s strength across multiple events at the Games.

In judo, Unnati Sharma earned a hard-fought bronze medal after another spirited display, ensuring India finished the day with medals in four different disciplines.

While boxing stole the show with a historic medal haul, athletes, para athletes and judokas also made valuable contributions.

It was a day that showcased India’s growing strength across disciplines and pushed the contingent higher up the medal table.

List of Indian medallists at CWG 2026

Athlete Discipline Medal
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting (Women’s 48kg) Gold
Sharmila Dhankar Para Athletics (Women’s Shot Put F57) Gold
Dilip Gavit Para Athletics (Men’s 100m T47) Gold
Asmita Dey Judo (Women’s 48kg) Gold
Harsh Singh Judo (Men’s 60kg) Gold
Soman Rana Para Athletics (Men’s Shot Put F57) Gold
Preeti Pawar Boxing (Women’s 54kg) Gold
Jaismine Lamboria Boxing (Women’s 57kg) Gold
Sakshi Chaudhary Boxing (Women’s 51kg) Gold
Priya Ghanghas Boxing (Women’s 60kg) Gold
Arundhati Choudhary Boxing (Women’s 70kg) Gold
Sachin Siwach Boxing (Men’s 60kg) Gold
Ankush Panghal Boxing (Men’s 80kg) Gold
Neeraj Chopra Athletics (Men’s Javelin Throw) Silver
Murali Sreeshankar Athletics (Men’s Long Jump) Silver
Praveen Chithravel Athletics (Men’s Triple Jump) Silver
Sarvesh Anil Kushare Athletics (Men’s High Jump) Silver
Gulveer Singh Athletics (Men’s 10,000m) Silver
Rishikanta Singh Weightlifting (Men’s 60kg) Silver
Muthupandi Raja Weightlifting (Men’s 65kg) Silver
Gyaneshwari Yadav Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg) Silver
Valluri Ajaya Babu Weightlifting (Men’s 79kg) Silver
Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting (Women’s 69kg) Silver
Lovepreet Singh Weightlifting (Men’s +110kg) Silver
Lovlina Borgohain Boxing (Women’s 75kg) Silver
Narender Berwal Boxing (Men’s 90+kg) Silver
Jadumani Singh Boxing (Men’s 55kg) Silver
Yamini Mourya Judo (Women’s 57kg) Silver
Mohammed Basil Para Athletics (Men’s 100m T47) Silver
Shubham Juyal Para Athletics (Men’s Shot Put F57) Silver
Yashvir Singh Athletics (Men’s Javelin Throw) Bronze
Selva Prabhu Thirumaran Athletics (Men’s Triple Jump) Bronze
Gulveer Singh Athletics (Men’s 5,000m) Bronze
Tejaswin Shankar Athletics (Men’s Decathlon) Bronze
Seema Kaliramna Athletics (Women’s Discus Throw) Bronze
Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg) Bronze
Jhandu Kumar Para Powerlifting (Men’s Heavyweight) Bronze
Shilpa Shyla Para Athletics (Women’s Shot Put F57) Bronze
Unnati Sharma Judo Bronze

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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