HISTORY in T20 World Cup 2026, SA beat Afghanistan in first-ever DOUBLE Super Over, Rahmanullah Gurbaz HEROICS in vain
T20 World Cup 2026: In match no.13 of the tournament, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by four runs in the second Super Over.
For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/
