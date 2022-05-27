New Delhi: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa lost in the final of Chessable Masters against Ding Liren of China after staging a remarkable comeback in the second phase of his two-round final. The Indian chess grandmaster won the second phase to take the contest into a tiebreak but failed to win the competition.Also Read - Chessable Masters: Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa Shocks Anish Giri, Meets Ding Liren In Final

He had defeated Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri in the semi-final match after earning his second win over World No. 1 Marcus Carlsen to reach the top eight. Praggnanandhaa went toe to toe against the World No. 2 Liren. However, his resistance ended at around 2.30 am on Thursday night as the 16-year-old school kid blundered to face a defeat in the second play-off blitz game, losing the match by 2.5-1.5, 0.5-1.5 margin in the tiebreak playoffs.

Praggnanandhaa showed some excellent tactical moves to come back strongly in the rapid section, the short version of chess. He won the second game in the four-game mini-match after the first ended in a draw. The Indian wonder boy then held on to the advantage to force a blitz playoff. He drew the first game of play-offs before blundering to lose the second.

As a runner-up, Praggnanandhaa had to be content with USD15,000 in prize money and USD6,250 in bonuses. It was a memorable run in which he finished above world champion Magnus Carlsen, who he beat in the preliminary stage. Ding Liren won the first prize of USD25,000 which includes USD6,250 in bonuses. It is his first Meltwater Champions Chess Tour title, the fourth leg of the 2022 season.

“Game 4 ends in a draw which means @rpragchess wins the 2nd match in the Chessable Masters’ finals. The winner will now be decided in Blitz. What an incredible performance by Pragg – are we watching a future World Champion in action?” Meltwater Champions Chess Tour tweeted.

— Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (@ChampChessTour) May 26, 2022

Praggnanandhaa’s coach Ramesh RB also seemed proud of his disciple’s performance in the competition. “Congratulations Ding for beating both Pragg AND the mosquitoes! Proud of you @rpragchess, showed good nerves and character overall in tough situations,” he tweeted.

(With inputs from IANS)