Premier batsman Rohit Sharma take part in the training session with Team India on Thursday. Rohit joined the team on Wednesday in Melbourne after completing the mandatory quarantine period in Sydney.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a couple of photos of Rohit from the training session, in which he is seen doing fielding practice including some diving catches

"The engine is just getting started and here is a quick glimpse of what lies ahead. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," BCCI captioned the post.

The swashbuckling opener cleared a fitness test earlier this month as he successfully recovered from a hamstring injury picked during IPL 2020. He left for Australia on December 15.

Earlier, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had also made his excitement known regarding the inclusion of Rohit after the memorable win at MCG.

“We are excited about Rohit coming back. Spoke to him yesterday, he’s waiting to join the team,” Rahane had said.

During the post-match presentation of Boxing Day Test, head coach Ravi Shastri also said team management will have a chat with Rohit, before taking a call on his inclusion in the playing XI of the Sydney Test.

“Rohit Sharma will join the team tomorrow. We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks. We’ll also see how he feels before we take the call,” Shastri said.

Rohit is expected to replace Mayank Agarwal or Hanuma Vihari in the Playing XI of Sydney Test. The duo has been going through a rough patch in the ongoing series as they failed to score big runs in the first two Tests. The third Test between India and Australia will be played on January 7 at Sydney Cricket Ground. The series is currently levelled at 1-1.