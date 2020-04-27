India’s 2007 World Cup victory showcased how a young squad beat the odds and emerged as champions. Among that new squad was a 20-year-old Rohit Sharma, who showed brilliant character and played a couple of match-winning knocks that helped Team India achieve their dream of becoming world champions. From struggling to be a regular member in the national squad to being known as batsman who has forged a reputation of hitting bowlers out of the park, Rohit has established himself as one of the most important players for the Indian team. Also Read - Pressure of Replacing Legendary MS Dhoni as Wicketkeeper Was Immense: KL Rahul

Rohit will be celebrating his 33rd birthday on April 30 and below are few of his memorable innings that fans can re-watch on Star Sports from April 26 to May 2 Also Read - Anil Kumble Best Captain, Nobody Reads Game Better Than MS Dhoni: RP Singh

World Cup 2015: India v Bangladesh Also Read - BCCI Planning to Add More Bilateral Fixtures to Help Cricket Boards Cover Losses

Defending champions India were the favourites for the quarter final clash with Bangladesh who entered the knockout stage in the World Cup for the first time. MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first at the MCG giving openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan an opportunity to build the innings at the top. Rohit Sharma played one of his best innings in ICC tournaments as he managed to score a whopping 137 off 126 balls with 3 sixes and 14 fours. His ability to stay at the crease for long periods made sure that India reached the 300 mark and gave Bangladesh a tough target to chase. In the second innings, Indian pacers put on a brilliant show assuring a comprehensive victory for India as they won by 109 runs.

World Cup 2019: India v South Africa

India’s 2019 World Cup campaign began with the Men in Blue facing South Africa who won the toss and chose to bat first. An inspiring performance from the bowlers in the first innings made sure that none of the South African batsmen settle in as they restricted the Proteas to 227 for 9 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma yet again proved his mettle as he scored his first century of the tournament and took India to a comfortable victory. His unbeaten 122 was decorated with 13 boundaries and 2 sixes which gave India a brilliant start to the tournament.

World Cup 2019, India v Sri Lanka

India’s final match in the group stage and a win against Sri Lanka would mean they would be at the top of the table. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat but the Indian pacers played spoilsport as they reduced the Islanders to 55 for 4 in 12 overs. A valiant comeback from Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne resulted in the team managing to reach a decent score of 264 for 7. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set the perfect tone for the chase. Centuries scored by the duo ensured Team India to an emphatic win. Rohit Sharma’s inspiring knock of 103 off 94 – his 5th century of the tournament – made him the player of the match.

World Cup, 2019, India v Bangladesh

Coming into this match, Bangladesh were high on confidence as they had won their previous match against Afghanistan and wanted to avenge their 2015 World Cup loss in the quarter finals. But the story wasn’t scripted that way. History repeated itself and Rohit Sharma yet again played a gem of a knock to decimate the Bangladesh’s bowling attack. Rohit and KL Rahul stitched their second 100-run partnership in the World Cup. ‘Hitman’ scored yet another century against Bangladesh in World Cup. His blistering knock of 104 off 92 balls included 5 sixes and 7 fours as India posted 314 for 9. Rohit was adjudged the player of the match as India emerged victorious after bowling out Bangladesh for 286.

World Cup 2019, India v Pakistan

The seventh encounter of India and Pakistan in World Cups resulted in a jam-packed Old Trafford stadium with supporters cheering for their teams in Blue and Green. Virat Kohli’s Indian side was asked to bat by Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Indian opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma displayed a brilliant performance with an opening stand of 136. Rohit continued his fine forms in World Cups as he went on to score a massive 140 off just 113 balls. His ability of staying for long durations at the crease ensured India set a mammoth target of 337 from their 50 overs. An average batting performance from Pakistan and some tight bowling from the Indian bowlers resulted in India’s comfortable victory that took their tally to 7-0 against Pakistan in World Cups.

Champions Trophy 2017, India v Pakistan

India’s opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma led another Indian victory against Pakistan in ICC tournaments. With yet another century opening stand together, Rohit and Shikhar scored runs with ease playing shots all around the park. Rohit fell short of his century but his 91 runs right at the top gave the middle order freedom to come in and play their aggressive game. Captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh belted the Pakistani attack taking India to a humongous 319 for 3. The Indian bowlers played their part and restricted Pakistan to 164 for 9 as India won by 124 runs via the DLS method.

India v Bangladesh, Rajkot 2019

Home side India were under pressure as Bangladesh were leading the 3-match T20I series after their victory at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Captain Virat Kohli opted to field and the move paid rich dividends. The Indian bowlers succeeded at restricting Bangladesh to 153 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan came out all guns blazing as they tore apart the Bangladeshi attack. The duo brought up their 100 – run partnership in under 10 overs. India chased down the target in under 16 overs. Rohit Sharma led from the front with his unbeaten 85 off just 43 balls, an inning studded with 6 sixes and as many boundaries, proving to be the highlight of the chase. India levelled the series.