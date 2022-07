HK vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 Fantasy Hints Play-Off

HK vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 Fantasy Hints Play-Off: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hong Kong vs Uganda, Playing 11s For Today's Match Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, 1.00 PM IST July 17, Sunday

Here is the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 Series toss between Hong Kong vs Uganda will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time: July 17, 1 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

HK vs UGA My Dream 11 Team

Simon Ssesazi, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Ehsan Khan, Muhammad Ghazanfar, Frank Nsubuga, Zeeshan Ali(c), Babar Hayat(vc), Nizakat Khan

HK vs UGA Probable Playing XI

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Scott McKechnie(wk), Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa(c), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam(wk), Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo

