Check Dream11 Team Hong Kong vs Netherlands, Oman T20I Series Match 9, Oman T20I Series – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match HK vs NED: Among the five teams in the series, Hong Kong have looked the rustiest. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table after defeats in their first three matches. Netherlands haven’t looked at their best, but the side, placed fourth on the table with defeats in their first two games, will look to eke out a win. Along with Hong Kong, it’s Netherlands last encounter as well and both sides won’t want to remain winless.

Max O’Dowd (captain), Ahsan Abbasi, Nizakat Khan, Tobias Visee, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Shane Snater, Ehsan Khan (vice-captain), Kyle Christie, Haroon Arshad

The match starts at 11 AM IST on October 10

Hong Kong (Predicted XI): Ahsan Abbasi, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah (captain), Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad, Raag Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Nasrullah Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Kyle Christie

Netherlands (Probable XI): Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Antonius Staal, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar (captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Edwards (wicketkeeper), Shane Snater, Fred Klaasen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Hong Kong Squad: Ahsan Abbasi, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad, Raag Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Kyle Christie, Aarush Bhagwat, Shahid Wasif, Waqas Khan, Aizaz Khan

Netherlands Squad: Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Antonius Staal, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar (C), Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Edwards (wk), Shane Snater, Fred Klaasen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Ben Cooper, Philippe Boissevain, Ryan ten Doeschate, Timm van der Gugten

