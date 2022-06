HK vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC One Day Challenge League B Fantasy Hints

HK vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC One Day Challenge League B Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hong Kong vs Uganda, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Uganda at 12:30 PM IST June 20, Monday

Here is the CWC One Day Challenge League B Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HK VS UGA Dream11 Team Prediction, HK VS UGA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HK VS UGA Playing 11s CWC One Day Challenge League B, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hong Kong vs Uganda, Fantasy Playing Tips –CWC One Day Challenge League B.

TOSS – The CWC One Day Challenge League B toss between Hong Kong vs Uganda will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time – 12:30 PM

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Uganda

HK vs UGA My Dream11 Team

Fred Achelam, Kinchit Shah, Simon Ssesazi, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Dinesh Nakrani, Haroon Arshad(C), Brian Masaba(VC), Ehsan Khan, Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta

HK vs UGA Probable Playing XI

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Jamie Atkinson (wk), Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Uganda: Emmanuel Hasahya, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Brian Masaba (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi