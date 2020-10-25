HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's HKCC vs KCC at Hong Kong Cricket Club: Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Hong Kong T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HKCC vs KCC, Hong Kong T20, Hong Kong Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Kowloon Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – HKCC vs KCC HONG KONG T20, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction HKCC vs KCC, Online Cricket Tips – Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club Hong Kong T20, Fantasy Prediction – HKCC vs KCC, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hong Kong T20

HKCC vs KCC Match Details

TOSS: The Hong Kong T20 match toss between Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club will take place at 11 AM (IST) – October 25.

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: Hong Kong Cricket Club

HKCC vs KCC My Dream11 Team

Martin Coetzee (captain), Christopher Carter (vice-captain), Rory Cox, Aizaz Khan, Jason Davidson, Charlie Wallis, Elliot Scrivener, Jamie Atkinson, Adit Gorawara, Ninad Shah, Kinchit Shah

HKCC vs KCC SQUADS

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Ryan Buckley, Nizakat Khan, Alex Nash, Jack Metters, Adil Mehmood, Elliot Andrews, Rahul Sharma, Asad Nawaz Khan, Rory Caines, Adit Gorawara, Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Charlie Wallis, Luke Jones, Elliot Scrivener, Martin Versfeld

Kowloon Cricket Club: Parth Bhagwat, Sunny Bhimsaria, Jayden Botfield, Ashley Caddy, Max Cotter, Lucasdel Bianco, Mohammad Khan, Viren Prasad, Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Rory Cox, Simandeep Singh, Christopher Carter, Ahan Trivedi, Waqas Barkat, Dan Pascoe, Jason Davidson, Ateeq Iqbal, Devang Bulsara

