HKI vs KOL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Match

Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions Dream11 Team Prediction Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's HKI vs KOL at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as a Match between Hong Kong Islanders and Hong Kong Islanders is all set to get underway on Thursday. The Match match between HKI vs KOLwill begin at 07:00 AM IST – April 3, Saturday. In the exciting match of the tournament, both teams will look to attain crucial three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Match – HKI vs KOLDream11 Team Prediction, Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions Dream11 Tips, HKI vs KOLProbable Playing XIs, HKI vs KOLDream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Match.

TOSS: The Match toss between Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions will take place at 06:30 AM IST, April 3, Saturday

Time: 07:00 AM IST.

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jamie Atkinson

Batsmen – Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat (VC), Ninad Shah, Waqas Barkat

All-Rounders – Nizakat Khan (C), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan

Bowlers – Ashley Caddy, Mohsin Khan, Hassan Khan Muhammad

Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions Predicted Playing XIs

Hong Kong Islanders Probable Playing XI: Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Umar Muhammad, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan, Akbar Khan.

Kowloon Lions Probable Playing XI: Rory Cox, Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Hamed Khan, Hassan Khan Muhammad, Ashley Caddy, Ateeq Iqbal, Ahan Trivedi

Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions Squads

Hong Kong Islanders Squad: Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Umar Muhammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan and Akbar Khan.

Kowloon Lions Squad: Rory Cox, Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Hamed Khan, Hassan Khan Muhammad, Ashley Caddy, Ateeq Iqbal, Ahan Trivedi, Muhammad Wahid, Bilal Akhtar

