Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions Dream11 Team Prediction Match 2 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's HKI vs KOL at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon: In the second contest of the HK All Star T20 competition, Hong Kong Islanders will take the field against Kowloon Lions.

Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions Dream11 Team Prediction Match 2

TOSS: The Match 2 toss between Hong Kong Islanders and Kowloon Lions will take place at 10:30 AM IST, March 26, Friday Also Read - KOL vs NTT Dream11 Team Prediction HK All Star T20 Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers Match at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon, 09:00 AM IST March 26, Friday

Time: 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground

HKI vs KOL My Dream11 Team

Aizaz Khan (captain), Nizakat Khan (vice-captain), Zeeshan Ali, Jamie Atkinson, Hamed Khan, Ninad Shah, Simandeep Singh, Ehsan Khan, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi

HKI vs KOL Predicted Playing XIs

Hong Kong Islanders: Jamie Atkinson, Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan

Kowloon Lions: Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu

HKI vs KOL Full Squads

Hong Kong Islanders: Jamie Atkinson, Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed

Kowloon Lions: Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb

