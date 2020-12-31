Dream11 Tips And Prediction Saudi Arabian League

Al Hilal will play host to Al Shabab in their next match of Saudi Arabian League tonight at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al Malaz, Riyadh. The Saudi Arabian League HLL vs SHB match will kick-off at 11.45 PM IST. In today's football clash, two dominant sides that are on the top position in the league come head to head against each other. Al Hilal are currently at the top spot with 23 points having won seven, drawn two and lost one game while their opponents, on the other hand, are 3rd with 18 points with five wins, three draws and two defeats. Both teams have no injury concerns and should field their best XI for an important clash.

Kick-Off Time: The Saudi Arabian League match between Al Hilal and Al Shabab will start at 11:45 PM IST.

Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

HLL vs SHB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Habib Al-Wotayan

Defenders- Amiri Kurdi, Mohammed Jahfali, Abdullah Al-Zori, Igor Lichnovsky

Midfielders- Salem Al Dawsari, Turki Al Ammar (VC), Ever Banega, Salman Al-Faraj

Forwards- Cristian Guanca, B. Gomis (C)

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) – Key Players

Habib Al-Watyan

Jang Hyun-Soo

Mohamed Al-Breik

André Carrillo

Al-Shabab (SHB) – Key Players

Fawaz Al-Sagour

Cristian Guanca

Ever Banega

Turki Al-Ammar



HLL vs SHB Predicted XIs

Al Hilal: Habib Al-Watyan, Jang Hyun-Soo, Mohamed Al-Breik, Ali Al-Buhaili, André Carrillo, Salem Al Dawsari, Bafetimbi Gomis, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Madallah Al-Olayan, Hamad Al Abdan, Omar Kharbin

Al-Shabab: Marwan Al-Haidari, Fawaz Al-Sagour, Cristian Guanca, Ever Banega, Turki Al-Ammar, Makhete Diop, Hassan Al-Tambekti, Khalid Al-Ghamdi, Alfred NDiaye, Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

HLL vs SHB SQUADS

Al Hilal (HLL): Bafetimbi Gomis, Omar Kharbin, Luciano Vietto, Turki Al-Mutairi, André Carrillo, Sebastian Giovinco, Gustavo Cuéllar, Salem Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Ateef, Hattan Bahebri, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Fwaz Altryes, Mansor Al-Beshe, Nawaf Sharahili, Hamad Al Abdan, Mohammed Al-Qunaian, Mansour Al Bishi, Yasir Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Hyun Soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Amiri Kurdi, Mohammed Jahfali, Madallah Al-Olayan, Muteb Almufarrij, Bakr Eissa, Mohammed Al-Konaideri, Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Abdullah Al-Jadani, Nawaf Al-Ghamdi, Habib Al-Wutaian, Abdullah Al Bishi, Ahmed Al Jubaya.

Al Shabab (SHB): Abdullah Alhamddan, Makhete Diop, Rakhi Alshammari, Dhaidan Al-Mutari, Éver Banega, Fábio Martins, Alfred N’Diaye, Nawaf Al-Abed, Cristian Guanca, Jamal Bajandouh, Turki Al Ammar, Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri, Nasser Al Omran, Waleed Hizam, Husain Al-Monassar, Nawaf Al-Habashi, Majed Alhantoshi, Hassan Algeed, Fares Owais, Hamad Alghamdi, Igor Lichnovsky, Abdullah Al Shamekh, Fawaz Al-Sagour, Hassan Altambakti, Ahmed Sharahili, Khaled Al-Ghamdi, Mohammed Salem, Abdullah Al-Zoari, Khaled Al Dubaysh, Meshary Alquamaizi, Moteb Al-Harbi, Ali Majrashi, Nawaf Alduraywish, Mohammed Alkhaibari, Nawaf Alshahrani, Giedrius Arlauskis, Marwan Al-Haidari, Majed Zaid, Fahad Al Habib, Saleh Alohaymid, Zaid Al Bawardi, Fisal Anor, Abdullh Saqir, Khalid Alqahtani, Abdulelah Alshamary, Muaid Moaafa.

