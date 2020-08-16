Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Helmand Province vs Balkh Province Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's HMD vs BKH at Mis Ainak Cricket Ground: In another exciting encounter of Afghan One-Day Cup 2020, Helmand Province will square off against Balkh Province at the Mis Ainak Cricket ground – August 17 in India. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 HMD vs BKH match will begin at 10 AM IST. Helmand Province had a horrible start to the tournament in the first game where they were bundled out for just 57. However in the second game they came back hard and defeated Kabul after they restricted the Kabul side to just 124 and chased it down with only a loss of 4 wickets in 27 overs.

On the other hand, Balkh Province lost their previous game against Khost which meant that they have lost both their opening games. Their situation in the league is in a spot of bother at the moment after a couple of losses. They were dismissed for 144 in just 37 overs which their opposition chased down convincingly.

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Helmand Province and Balkh Province will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Mis Ainak Cricket Ground.

HMD vs BKH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Qudratullah (VC)

Batsmen- Zafar Khan, Sharifullah, Abdul Razaq (C)

All-Rounders- A Matani, A Mazari, R Sahak, A Zia

Bowlers- D Dotani, N Zabuli, Kamil Kakar

HMD vs BKH Probable Playing XIs

Helmand Province: Qudratullah, Nazir Ahmad, Mohammad Kabir, Sharifullah, Rahimullah Sahak, Andul Nafi, Zalmi, Abdul Hakeem, Naveed Zabuli, Dastgir Dotani (C), Abdul Bari.

Balkh Province: Abdul Malik, Zafar Khan, A Matani (c), F Zakhail, A Razaq, H Balkhi, M Wasim (wk), A Mazari, Jamshid, K Kakar, M Haleem.

HMD vs BKH Squads

Helmand Province (HMD): Dastgir Dotani (C), Sharifullah, Qudratullah (wk), Abdul Bari, Zalmai Khan, Abdul Nafee, Rahim Sahak, Nazir Ahmad, Kabir Ahmad, Abdul Hakim, Ansarullah, Ahmad Zia, Naveed Zabuli, Hekmatullah, Bari Kakar.

Balkh Province (BKH): Assadullah Matani (C), Zafar Khan, Ehsan Mandozai, Kamil, Abdul Malik, Farhan Zakhel, Mohammad Ibrahim, Jamshed, Abdul Sattar, Azim Khan, Mohammad Hassan, Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haleem, Abdul Razaq and Wasim Mandozai.

