The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. Also Read - JNG vs DLN Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Jiangsu Suning vs Dalian Pro at Jinzhou Stadium 5:30 PM IST

Goalkeeper: J Han

Defenders: A Ablet, S Wang, F Boxuan

Midfielders: Renantinho, O da Rosa, C Feiya, M Xingyu, T Chow

Forwards: H Dourado, E Zahavi

SQUADS

Henan Jiany (HN): Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo, Chuang Huang, Lu Yao, Gu Cao, Sui Donglu, Han Xuan, Zhang Wentao, Abraham Halik, Ma Xingyu, Shangyuan Wang, Zhong Jinbao, Benjian Li, Han Dong, Olivio da Rosa, Guoyuan Yang, Tim Chow, Wang Fei, Liu Bin, Boxuan Song, Yan Hao, Feng Boxuan, Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado, Franck Ohandza, Du Changjie, Zhang Xu, Wang Yifan, Christian Bassogog

Guangzhou R&F (GZ): Yuelei Cheng, Jiaqi Han, Long Wenhao, Chen Siwei, Fu Yuncheng, Zhang Jinliang, Dusko Tosic, Huang Zhengyu, Li Tixiang, Yi Teng, Jiang Jihong, Li Songyi, Tang Miao, Wang Huapeng, Chen Zhechao, Wu Chengru, Wen Yongjun, Zhang Gong, Dembele, Chun-Lok Tan, Chang Feiya, Dia Saba, Chugui Ye, Peng Wang, Li Ming, Chen Zhizhao, Renatinho, Lu Lin, Jin Bo, Eran Zahavi, Zeng Chao

