Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Chinese Super League 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Match HN vs SHZ at Dalian Sports Center Stadium: In the upcoming Chinese Super League fixture on Monday, Henan Jianye will take on Shenzhen FC at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium – September 14 in India. The Chinese Super League HN vs SHZ will begin at 3.30 PM IST. Both the teams occupy a place with Group A of the competition. The group SHZ are set at the fifth situation in the standings with three points scored in their record. So far they have played three games in which they have dominated one match and lost two games. Meanwhile, Henan Jianye at the sixth position in the standings with two points scored in their record. So far they have played three games in which they have tied two games and lost one game. In the past game, they played against the group Guangzhou R&F and tied up with 1-1 scores. Before this game, they played against the group Dalian Professional and figured out how to tie up with 1-1 scores. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the Chinese Super League is also not available for the Indian audience. Also Read - MID vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Middlesex vs Surrey T20 Match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London 10.45 PM IST September 14

Kick-Off Time: The Chinese Super League match between Shenzhen FC and Henan Jianye will start at 3.30 PM IST – September 14 in India. Also Read - ZEN vs AT Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Zenit St. Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Football Match at Gazprom Arena 9 PM IST September 14

Venue: Dalian Sports Center Stadium. Also Read - SUS vs ESS Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sussex vs Essex T20 Match at County Ground, Hove 6.30 PM IST September 14

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Wu Yan (vc)

Defenders – Feng Boxuan (C), A. Ablet (C), Z Ke, S. Wang

Midfielders – Z. Jinbao (VC), Y. Zhang Jr, L. Yuanyl

Forwards – Christian Bassogog, Henrique Dourado, John Mary

SHZ vs HN Predicted Playing XIs

Henan Jianye: Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo.

Shenzhen FC: Guan-Zhen, Ge Zhen, Haolun Mi, Gan-Chao, Ole Selnaes, Li Yuanyi, Yongpo Wang, Huang Ruifeng, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin, Zheng Dalun.

SHZ vs HN SQUADS

Henan Jianye (HN): Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo, Chuang Huang, Lu Yao, Gu Cao, Sui Donglu, Han Xuan, Zhang Wentao, Abraham Halik, Ma Xingyu, Shangyuan Wang, Zhong Jinbao, Benjian Li, Han Dong, Olivio da Rosa, Guoyuan Yang, Tim Chow, Wang Fei, Liu Bin, Boxuan Song, Yan Hao, Feng Boxuan, Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado, Franck Ohandza, Du Changjie, Zhang Xu, Wang Yifan, Christian Bassogog.

Shenzhen FC (SHZ): Guan-Zhen, Guo Wei, Yajun-Zhou, Xu Haofeng, Song Ju-hun, Qiao Wei, Jiang Zhipeng, Haolun Mi, Gan-Chao, Lu Haidong, Ge Zhen, Yuan Zhang, Huang Ruifeng, Ole Selnaes, Shuai Pei, Jin Qiang, Blerim Dzemaili, Wai-Tsun Dai, Li Yuanyi, Xin Zhou, Xu-Yang, Yongpo Wang, Yuan Zhang Jr, Liu Yue, Thievy Bifouma, Zheng Dalun, Sun Ke, John Mary, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SHZ Dream11 Team/ HN Dream11 Team/ Shenzhen FC Dream11 Team/ Henan Jianye Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.