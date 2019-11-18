Cricket Australia have handed Hobart Hurricanes player Emily Smith a one-year ban – of which she will be fully suspended for nine months – for violating the board’s Anti-Corruption Code. According to cricket.com.au, Smith, who accepted the sanction, had posted the Hurricanes’ team line-up on her personal Instagram account around an hour before the scheduled start of the match against Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) on November 2.

Smith was found to be in breach of Article 2.3.2 which prohibits: “Disclosing Inside Information to any person (with or without Reward) where the Participant knew or might reasonably have known that such disclosure might lead to the information being used in relation to Betting in relation to any Match or Event.”

According to the sanction, Smith has been ruled out for a period of three months, which will bar her participation from the remainder of WBBL as well as the WNCL.

“Whilst Cricket Australia acknowledges that at the time of posting the team line-up there was no intent to breach the Anti-Corruption Code, CA’s rigorous anti-corruption player education program means that players are well aware of their obligations under the Anti-Corruption Code and there is no excuse for breaches regardless of the reasons for information being disclosed,” Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security, said in a statement on Monday.

“Since the commencement of the WBBL, Cricket Australia has had in place a robust anti-corruption program. We have been working with Emily throughout the process and Emily now understands the mistake she made. Unfortunately, in this instance Emily’s actions breached the Anti-Corruption Code. We hope this serves as reminder to all that the Anti-Corruption Code is critical to protecting the integrity of the game,” Carroll added.