World Cup 2019: England announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming 2019 World Cup and the inclusion of allrounder Jofra Archer is the biggest talking point. Fans are thrilled that Archer was picked for the squad as he has been in good form off-late. Archer is coming off a good IPL season for Rajasthan Royals, where he picked wickets and also played a few quickfire knocks. Just after his selection, the Royals took to Twitter to share the news with their fans. “HE’S IN!!!!! Our pace machine is heading to the @icc #CWC19! Congratulations, @JofraArcher!!”

The ‘our pace machine’ did not go down well with Sussex and Hobart Hurricanes, franchises Archer represents.

Sussex was quick to launch a subtle roast. They trolled the Royals and the post read, “‘Your’ pace machine…?”

‘Your’ pace machine…? 🤔😅 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 21, 2019

And here is how Hurricanes reacted.

😂 — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, England will play the tournament opener against South Africa on May 30.

“It’s always been about playing for England for me and I always made that very clear. I was prepared to wait but thankfully the chance has come sooner,” said Archer after selection.

Over the moon to be selected for @englandcricket in the upcoming World Cup 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oMJ8Uor9aD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 21, 2019

England World Cup squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince