Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming Big Bash League

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League 2020-21 opener on Thursday at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. From D’Arcy Short to Carlos Brathwaite, with both sides studded with big stars – it promises to be a mouthwatering opener. Rain is expected to play a part in the game between the two sides and hence eyes would be on the skies and fans would pray for a full 40-overs game. Also Read - Big Bash League 2020-21 Live Streaming Details: Full Squads, Schedule, TV Telecast, Timings, Venues And All You Need to Know

When is Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL match will be played on Thursday, December 10. Also Read - HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers T20 at Bellerive Oval at 1:45 PM IST December 10 Thursday:

What are the timings of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.15 PM IST. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Should be Made The Captain if Fit For The ICC T20 World Cup: Parthiv Patel on Kohli vs Rohit Captaincy Debate

Where is Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL match being played?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL match will be played at the Bellireeve Ground, Hobart.

Which TV channel will broadcast the match?

The contest can be watched live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where and how can you live stream the match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL Match 1 Predicted XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Will Jacks, Mac Wright, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland.

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano/Jack Edwards, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshius, Stephen O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Lloyd Pope.

SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes

D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Will Jacks, Mac Wright, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Tim David

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano/Jack Edwards, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshius, Stephen O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Lloyd Pope, Nick Bertus, Jack Edwards/Justin Avendano, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers