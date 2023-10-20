Home

Hobart Hurricanes Women Vs Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs And Injury Updates For Today’s HB-W Vs PS-W WBBL 2023 Match No 3 In Launceston

HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction, WBBL 2023 Match 3: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HB-W vs PS-W, Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Team Player List, Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Dream 11 Prediction, WBBL 2023

HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction, Women’s Big Bash League 2023, Match 3: Hobart Hurricanes will take on Perth Scorchers in a high-profile clash in their Women’s Big Bash League 2023 campaign opener in Match 3 at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston. Perth Scorchers women are ahead in terms of head-to-head battles who have won eight out of 10 encounters they have played against Hobart Hurricanes in previous editions. In the last encounter between them, Perth Scorchers have beaten Hobart Hurricanes by eight wickets.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for HB-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Lizelle Lee

Batters: Chloe Piparo, Elyse Villani

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Alana King, Molly Strano

HB-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Rachel Trenaman, Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani (C), Bryony Smith, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnstone, Shabnim Ismail, Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson

Perth Scorchers Women: Chloe Piparo, Beth Mooney (wk), Lauren Winfield, Sophie Devine (C), Amy Edgar, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Amy Jones, Lisa Griffith, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills

HB-W vs PS-W Squads

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Jones, Sophie Devine(c), Beth Mooney(w), Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Chloe Piparo, Lisa Griffith, Taneale Peschel, Stella Campbell, Lilly Mills, Maddy Darke, Amy Louise Edgar, Charis Bekker, Chloe Ainsworth

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Elyse Villani(c), Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee(w), Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano, Tabatha Saville, Bryony Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Emma Manix-Geeves, Amy Smith, Ruth Johnston, Julia Cavanough

