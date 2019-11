Dream11 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips HB-W vs SS-W Match 31 Match at Invermay Park, Launceston 5:30 AM IST:

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women will take place at 5:00 AM (IST).

Time: 5:30 AM IST.

Venue: Invermay Park, Launceston

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Alyssa Healy (C)

Batsmen – Ashleigh Gardner, Fran Wilson, Erin Burns

All-Rounders – Heather Knight (VC), Dane van Niekerk, Nicola Carey

Bowlers – Tayla Vlaeminck, Marizanne Kapp, Belinda Vakarewa and Sarah Aley

Predicted XI

Hobart Hurricanes: Erin Fazackerley, Meg Phillips, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Corrine Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Maisy Gibson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Emily Smith (WK) and Belinda Vakarewa

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell, Jodie Hicks and Maddy Drake

SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes: Erin Fazackerley, Meg Phillips, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Corrine Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Maisy Gibson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Emily Smith (WK) and Belinda Vakarewa, Sasha Maloney, Brooke Hepburn, Katelyn Fryett, Stefanie Daffara

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell, Jodie Hicks and Maddy Drake, Lauren Smith, Lauren Cheatle, Alisha Bates, Emma Hughes

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HB-W Dream11 Team/ SS-W Dream11 Team/ Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Team/ Sydney Sixers Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more