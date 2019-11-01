Dream11 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice Captain For Today WBBL Match 19 HB-W vs ST-W at West Park Oval in Burnie 8.30 AM IST:

An in-form Hurricanes side will take on the Thunder in what promises to be a cracker of a match. Both the sides had contrasting starts to their campaign, while the Thunder won both their first two games, the Hurricanes lost to Sixers in the season opener.

The Thunder is in the number two spot in the points table, just behind the Strikers. they would like to win against the Hurricanes and close in the gap. Hurricanes have surprisingly struggled despite boasting of some big players in their line-up.

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 8 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: West Park Oval in Burnie.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rachel Priest

Batters – Rachel Haynes, Alex Blackwell (VC), Chloe Tryon, Fran Wilson

All-Rounders – Nida Dar, Heather Knight (C), Nicola Carey

Bowlers – Samantha Bates, Rene Farrell, Belinda Vakarewa

Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Fazackereley, Stefanie Daffara, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Emily Smith (WK), Maisy Gibson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa.

Sydney Thunder Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (WK), Rachel Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Lisa Griffith.

SQUADS

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachael Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Tahlia Wilson.

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Fazackereley, Stefanie Daffara, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Emily Smith (WK), Maisy Gibson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Katelyn Fryett, Brooke Hepburn, Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips

