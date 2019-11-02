Dream11 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice Captain For Today WBBL Match 22 HB-W vs ST-W at West Park Oval in Burnie 5:30 AM IST:

Both the teams got their campaign off to contrasting starts as the Hurricanes won their opening two games but the Thunders lost theirs against the Sixers. But, things have changed ever since as the Hurricanes lost their last two games and are looking to bounce back to winning ways. While the Hobart side is having it hard, the Thunders are on a roll winning all their last three games.

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: West Park Oval in Burnie

HB-W vs ST-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rachel Priest

Batters – Rachel Haynes, Alex Blackwell (VC), Chloe Tryon, Fran Wilson

All-Rounders – Nida Dar, Heather Knight (C), Nicola Carey

Bowlers – Samantha Bates, Rene Farrell, Belinda Vakarewa

Rachel Priest, Rachel Haynes, Alex Blackwell (VC), Chloe Tryon, Fran Wilson, Nida Dar, Heather Knight (C), Nicola Carey, Samantha Bates, Rene Farrell, Belinda Vakarewa

Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Fazackereley, Stefanie Daffara, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Emily Smith (WK), Maisy Gibson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa.

Sydney Thunder Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (WK), Rachel Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Lisa Griffith.

SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Fazackereley, Stefanie Daffara, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Emily Smith (WK), Maisy Gibson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Katelyn Fryett, Brooke Hepburn, Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips

Sydney Thunder Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (WK), Rachel Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Lisa Griffith, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Tahlia Wilson, Samantha Arnold.

