Sania Mirza‘s comeback to WTA circuit continues on a positive note as she entered the women’s doubles semi-finals of the ongoing Hobart International in Australia on Thursday. Partnering with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok, the Indian star beat American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 in the quarterfinals.

The Indo-Ukraine pair made a strong start to their last-16 clash taking the lead after breaking the pair of King-McHale twice in the first set. They comfortably pocketed the set 6-2 during which they also saved four break points.

However, the second set saw King-McHale making a strong recovery to drawl level, forcing the decider.

Similar to their previous performance in the pre-quarters, Sania-Kichenok bossed the third set, cruising to a 10-4 win to advance to the last-four stage where they will now face Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova.

Zidansek and Bouzkova beat Canada’s Sharon Fichman and Ukraine’s Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 in the other quarter-finals clash.

The 33-year-old Sania is playing in her first tournament in over two years.

Her last tournament was China Open in October 2017 following which she took a long break owing to a combination of injuries and personal reasons. Sania has won six Grand Slam titles and is a former world No. 1 doubles player.