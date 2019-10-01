India men’s hockey team once again produced a brilliant effort in the field to maintain their unbeaten streak against world champions Belgium on Tuesday. Amit Rohidas and Simranjeet Singh scored in the first and second half to guide India to another impressive win over Red Lions at Antwerp.

Courtesy this performance, the Indian side has managed to maintain a clean slate so far in their European tourney. The visitors’ had beaten the hosts Belgium 2-0 last Thursday in their tour-opening game to start their campaign on a resounding note. The match was more about Indian defence line putting up a brave show against the hosts. The tourists held their sticks till the very end to maintain pressure on Belgium.

The Indian team played confidently right from the word go and an excellent ball possession earned them their first Penalty Corner for the day. It was Amit who provided India with the early lead as he converted the half-chance. He finds the gap with precision and made no mistakes in netting the ball.

However, Belgium were quick to return the favours and levelled the scoreline 1-1 by the end of the third quarter. But an inspirational effort in the field from Simranjeet provided India with another chance to take the lead in the contest which they maintained till the very end.

FT: 🇧🇪 1-2 🇮🇳 Give it up for our #MenInBlue for their exhilarating performance against the #RedBelLions. Congratulations on staying unbeaten in the tournament 👏#IndiaKaGame #BelgiumTour pic.twitter.com/SmnUT1TdBX — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 1, 2019

In their last game on European leg, India recorded an emphatic 5-1 win against Spain on Sunday. Harmanpreet Singh (41′, 51′) scored another brace to lead his team to a convincing victory.