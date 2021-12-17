Dhaka: Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a match-winning brace as Olympic bronze medallist India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 to register their second consecutive win in the ongoing Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021 tournament on Friday. Courtesy of this emphatic victory, India continue to maintain their domination on the points table with 2 wins and a draw in three matches. Harmanpreet (8th, 53rd minutes) converted two penalty corners, while comeback man Akashdeep Singh, who missed a berth in the Tokyo Olympics squad, found the net from a field effort in the 42nd minute for his second goal of the tournament.Also Read - Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Inaugurates Khelo India Women's Hockey League Under 21

India have also virtually sealed their berth for the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. Pakistan’s lone goal was scored by Junaid Manzoor in the 45th minute. It was India’s second win in the tournament after their 9-0 drubbing of hosts Bangladesh, while Pakistan are still winless, having drawn goal-less against Japan in their opening match. Also Read - Hockey | Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick, Jarmanpreet Singh Brace Power India to 9-0 Win Over Bangladesh

A phenomenal all-round performance earns India the BIG over Pakistan #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/uxwWQ7Pm9A — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 17, 2021



India had earlier drawn 2-2 against Korea in their tournament opener. Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy: India Held to a 2-2 Draw By South Korea

India are currently leading the points table with seven points from three games and will take on Japan in their last round-robin match of the five-team tournament on Sunday.

PC for IND Manufactured by Lalit | Converted to GOAL by Harmanpreet #INDvPAK It’s 3-1 now #AsianChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/GaSijU0k9a — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 17, 2021



Pakistan, meanwhile, have just one point from two games.

India and Pakistan were the joint winners in the last edition of the tournament in Muscat after the final was washed out.

The last time both the neighbours played each other was in the league stages of the ACT in 2018 where India beat their neighbours 3-1.