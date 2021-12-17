Pune: Hockey Haryana completed the quarterfinal line-up in the 11th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh 5-1 in the last Pool stage match of the competition here on Friday.Also Read - Siegfried Aikman Appointed as New Pakistan Hockey Coach

Sanjay (24th, 39th) scored a brace, while Joginder (20th), Bobby Singh (35th) and Deepak (38th) contributed a goal in Haryana's second win of the tournament. Ameen Khan (37th) scored the only goal for Madhya Pradesh in Pool B.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday.

Quarterfinal line-up: Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Chandigarh; Hockey Karnataka vs Hockey Bengal; Hockey Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh Hockey; Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu vs Hockey Maharashtra.