Hockey India on Saturday named 22 players for a Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers to be held on November.

The camp will get underway from Monday at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Savita, Rajini Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Namita Toppo, Sonika, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Jyoti and Vandana Katariya have been called-up for the camp which will be focused on preparing for the crucial FIH Olympic Qualifiers where the hosts will play two matches against USA.

The best of two matches will determine the team that qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In their recent tour to England, the Indian women’s team, led by Rani, won their first match against Great Britain 2-1, while drew three matches (1-1; 0-0; 2-2) and lost a match (1-3) to the home team.

“It was a good tour because we got to play a strong team like Great Britain and we did well against the pressure Great Britain created in each of the match. The one week break before the team reports for camp, I believe will give them enough time to recover mentally and physically and they will return fresh for the camp in Bhubaneswar,” head coach Sjoerd Marijne said in a statement.

The women team will be playing at the Kalinga Stadium for the first time. “There is a lot of excitement among the players to compete in Bhubaneswar which has truly become a hockey destination for world events. During the camp, it is important for the team to get used to the pitch and we are also looking at playing practice matches amongst ourselves which we have requested should be open for public to come and watch. It will not only boost our confidence but it will also help us prepare better,” Marijne said.

