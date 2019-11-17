Hockey India on Saturday named the 33-member Core Probables list for the upcoming Senior Women National Camp to begin on 18 November 2019 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus. The players will report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne for the Training and Conditioning Camp that concludes on 15 December 2019.

After having successfully secured their place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will look to maintain their rhythm and consistency when they take part in the four-week camp. The camp will see the players focus on fitness, ball-handling speed and strength apart from emphasis on planning and plotting for their road ahead leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The team led by striker Rani progressed to the quadrennial event as they beat World No. 13 USA 6-5 on aggregate across the two matches of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha.

With the team scheduled to tour New Zealand in January – February 2020, the National Camp gives Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne with the opportunity to evaluate the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha, and prepare for the upcoming season. “The National Camp gives us the opportunity to keep working on the fitness as this would be an important period where we will have the time for it. The upcoming year will be a busy one for us, and that’s why this period is important. Besides this, we will evaluate our performances at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha and what can we learn from those two matches,” stated Marijne.

The Core Probables group includes Goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sunita Lakra, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Mahima Choudhary and Nisha. Among Midfielders, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Chetna, Reet, Karishma Yadav, Sonika and Namita Toppo have received a call-up. Forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Priyanka Wankhede and Udita have made the National Camp.

Core Probables List:

Goalkeepers:

1. Savita

2. Rajani Etimarpu

3. Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders:

4. Deep Grace Ekka

5. Reena Khokhar

6. Suman Devi Thoudam

7. Sunita Lakra

8. Salima Tete

9. Manpreet Kaur

10. Gurjit Kaur

11. Rashmita Minz

12. Mahima Choudhary

13. Nisha

Midfielders:

14. Nikki Pradhan

15. Monika

16. Neha Goyal

17. Lilima Minz

18. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

19. Chetna

20. Reet

21. Karishma Yadav

22. Sonika

23. Namita Toppo

Forwards:

24. Rani

25. Lalremsiami

26. Vandana Katariya

27. Navjot Kaur

28. Navneet Kaur

29. Rajwinder Kaur

30. Jyoti

31. Sharmila Devi

32. Priyanka Wankhede

33. Udita