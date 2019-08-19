Hockey India on Monday named the 33 core probables’ list for the upcoming junior women’s national coaching camp which will focus on preparing the team for a tri-nation tournament involving Australia and New Zealand to be held Down Under later this year.

The probables will undergo a training and conditioning camp till September 14 under the supervision of coach Baljit Singh Saini.

“We have called up all the core probables for the national camp keeping an eye on the three-nation tournament that is scheduled for the end of this year,” Saini said.

“We will be focused on making sure that the players keep their fitness levels high, and are in the rhythm of playing intense hockey at the highest level. We will also have the chance to identify the key areas where we need to work on, and we have enough time together to make sure that we work on those areas before the tournament in Australia later this year,” he added.

Core probables’ list:

Goalkeepers: Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo and F. Ramengmawii

Defenders: Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha and Parneet Kaur

Midfielders: Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kiran, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur and Sushma Kumari

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora and Annu.