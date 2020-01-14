Hockey India on Tuesday announced a 20-member women’s squad for the tour of New Zealand to be led by Rani Rampa.

The tour gets underway from 25 January in Auckland.

While Rani will lead the squad, Savita has been named her deputy. Apart from the duo, the touring party includes Rajini Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Namita Toppo, Udita, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur.

While the team’s first match is against the New Zealand Development Squad on 25 January, they will play against the New Zealand Women’s Team on 27 and 29 January followed by a match against Great Britain on 4 February.

The tour concludes with another match with the New Zealand Women’s Team on 5 February 2020.

“I want to use this tour to create more competition within this group,” chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said. “Although we are taking a 20-member team, in some matches we will use 16 players because we play with 16 players at the Olympics and in some matches we will play 18 members. The players have to show their best and I want to see how they perform under pressure and stay in the right rhythm for matches.”

He added that playing “against top teams provides a great opportunity to be our best and I want the fearless attitude on display during the tour.”

