Following their winning start to the FIH Hockey Pro League where they got the better of the Netherlands across two ties earlier this month, the Indian men hockey team will regroup in Bhubaneshwar for a national coaching camp.

The camp will be held for their next Pro League assignment, against world champions Belgium next month.

Hockey India on Saturday announced list of 32 players for the camp which sees the return of dragflicker and defender Varun Kumar who was out of action due to a nerve injury.

The core group remains the same with a mix of experienced and young players including veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bhadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Chinglensana Singh, who made an impressive return against the Netherlands after a year-long hiatus, also finds his name in the group along with young striker Dilpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Dipsan Tirkey.

SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Gurjant Singh and Sumit too have been called up.

Chief Coach Graham Reid said the team needs to improve one-on-one tackling, an area which they will work on during the camp. “The next two weeks, we will continue to stay focused on the process we have put in place. Improved fitness was one of our key strengths and it is important we keep up the optimal level. The players got a good week’s break before returning to camp so I am expecting everyone to be fresh. As I had mentioned earlier, we need to improve one-on-one tackling, that will be one of the main focuses of our camp, and we look forward to the challenge against the World Champions,” Reid said in a media release on Saturday.

